Tebow becoming fantasy relevant during the postseason

M.F.: I would have started Torain ahead of Hillis last week, and I certainly would make the same move in Week 17. It's pretty apparent that Hillis has worn down after a career-high in touches, and facing the Steelers does nothing to improve his outlook. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. The Steelers have something to play for in Week 17, too, as a win over the Browns earns them the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC postseason. In a worst-case scenario, Pittsburgh could actually fall all the way to the No. 6 seed in the conference with a loss. As for Torain, he's been putting up very solid numbers the past three weeks and will remain a featured option for the Redskins in their season finale. While the Giants can be tough on the run as well, they're not nearly as formidable as the Steel Curtain. To answer your second question, I would start the Falcons defense against the Panthers. Defenses facing Jimmy Clausen and company have scored a ton of fantasy points this season.