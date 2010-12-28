Tebow becoming fantasy relevant during the postseason

I need to start two quarterbacks from Philip Rivers, Tim Tebow, Kerry Collins, Shaun Hill and Troy Smith in Week 17. Also, I have to pick two running backs from Jamaal Charles, Marshawn Lynch or Jonathan Stewart. Please help! - R. Jacobs, Canada
Michael Fabiano: The Chargers are out of the postseason race, but there's no reason to believe Rivers won't start and play the entire game against the Broncos. That makes him a must-start quarterback. The other signal-caller to start is Tebow, who has averaged an impressive 23.17 fantasy points on NFL.com in his first two NFL starts. The matchup against the Bolts is tough on paper, but this unit did allow four touchdowns to Carson Palmer last week despite the absences of Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco. At running back, I would start Charles and Stewart. The Chiefs can still earn the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a win, so Charles likely won't be rested. I also like Stewart, who has been one of the more productive running backs in the league (based on rushing yards) in recent weeks.
With the Patriots having locked up home-field advantage throughout the postseason, do you think their starters will be benched in Week 17? I can start either Tom Brady, Rex Grossman or Jon Kitna at quarterback in our league's championship. - P. Wainwright, Tacoma, Wash.
M.F.: The Patriots don't typically bench their starters in a Week 17 game, but that doesn't mean coach Bill Belichick will play them a full four quarters. Still, I don't love your alternatives. Grossman is facing a Giants defense that should be motivated to perform well with a postseason berth at stake, and Kitna isn't a lock to start for the Cowboys. In fact, the *Dallas Morning News* is reporting that Stephen McGee will likely be under center against the Eagles. So unless Belichick announces that he plans to rest his starters (which is not likely if you consider his reputation), I would stick with Brady in Week 17. Even if he plays three quarters, that could still be better than having Grossman for a full contest.
Peyton Hillis was lights out for me for most of the season, at least until the last few weeks. Should I continue to start him against the Steelers, or is it time to put him on the bench and start Ryan Torain? Also, would you start the Falcons defense or the Rams defense in Week 17? - P. Leahey, Shelton, Conn.
M.F.: I would have started Torain ahead of Hillis last week, and I certainly would make the same move in Week 17. It's pretty apparent that Hillis has worn down after a career-high in touches, and facing the Steelers does nothing to improve his outlook. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. The Steelers have something to play for in Week 17, too, as a win over the Browns earns them the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC postseason. In a worst-case scenario, Pittsburgh could actually fall all the way to the No. 6 seed in the conference with a loss. As for Torain, he's been putting up very solid numbers the past three weeks and will remain a featured option for the Redskins in their season finale. While the Giants can be tough on the run as well, they're not nearly as formidable as the Steel Curtain. To answer your second question, I would start the Falcons defense against the Panthers. Defenses facing Jimmy Clausen and company have scored a ton of fantasy points this season.
Is there a place to find the possible NFL postseason scenarios? That's good information in determining which teams might bench their starters, and our league holds it's fantasy championship this week. Thanks! - L. Huey, Nashville, Tenn.
M.F.: Absolutely - you can find all of the playoff scenarios right here on NFL.com. If you scroll over each team, a tab will appear that says "read more." Click on that tab and you'll find the different scenarios that will affect that particular team. This cool feature will be updated daily as needed and will no doubt come in very handy for fantasy football owners who are still playing their championship games in Week 17.
I'm worried that the Steelers and Bears will decide to rest their starters this week, so Ben Roethlisberger and Jay Cutler don't seem like great options in the fantasy championship. Would it be wise to add someone like Tebow, who is definitely going to see all of the snaps for the Broncos? - D. Spencer, Danville, Calif.
M.F.: As I discussed in the aforementioned question, the Steelers will not rest their starters this week. Furthermore, the Bears should also play their starters in the finale. Coach Lovie Smith told the *Chicago Sun-Times* that the team won't treat Week 17 like a preseason game even if they've already clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference. In fact, Smith said that one of his team's goals is to go undefeated in the NFC North. A win over the Packers would accomplish that goal. Regardless, I'd go with Big Ben over Cutler and Tebow based on the individual matchups.
Michael, I'm in a 10-team keeper league and need to retain either Josh Freeman or Matt Cassel. Who would you retain? - R. Ackerman, New York, N.Y.
M.F.: While Cassel has been a much-improved fantasy quarterback under the guidance of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, I would keep Freeman. I had him listed as a supersleeper in the preseason, and I guarantee he'll be among my breakout candidates for the 2011 fantasy campaign. Believe it or not, Freeman finished in the top eight in fantasy points at his position on NFL.com. He also led countless owners to a championship with his monster performance against the Seahawks in Week 16. I think his upside is amazing, especially in an up-and-coming offense that has young stars like LeGarrette Blount, Mike Williams and Arrelious Benn in the mix.
I somehow made it to the fantasy championship despite losing both Frank Gore and Maurice Jones-Drew to injuries. Assuming "Pocket Hercules" is out in Week 17, would you roll with Rashad Jennings and Gore's backup, Brian Westbrook, or can you recommend other options off the waiver wire? - L. Gonzalez, Mexico
M.F.: Jennings didn't put up great numbers last week against the Redskins, but Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio blamed the offensive line for his lack of success. In the event that Jones-Drew is out again, I'd stick with Jennings against the Texans and their dreadful defense. I would also start Westbrook, who has a great matchup against the Cardinals. Only the Broncos have allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs than the Cardinals, so Westbrook is quite an attractive option based on the matchup. If Darren McFadden (ankle) is out, however, Michael Bush would be an option off waivers.
I need to keep two running backs from Arian Foster, Ahmad Bradshaw, LeSean McCoy, Blount and Pierre Thomas. Who would you retain? Also, which of these two quarterbacks has the brighter fantasy outlook for the future: Sam Bradford or Matthew Stafford? - W. Wilkinson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
M.F.: Foster is an absolute no-brainer -- even with Ben Tate back in the mix, I don't see how he won't continue to see most of the carries for the Texans in 2011. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked to see him become the consensus No. 1 overall pick in re-draft leagues. The second runner to retain is McCoy. Bradshaw and Blount are coming off solid seasons, but McCoy is more versatile, productive and valuable. In fact, he's in the top five in fantasy points at his position on NFL.com. With a quarterback like Michael Vick under center, McCoy will almost never see stacked fronts. He's also just 22 years old, which makes him even more attractive. At quarterback, I really like Bradford -- but I love Stafford. While his proneness to injuries is a concern, Stafford has all the makings of a fantasy superstar.
Great calls on Freeman and Rob Gronkowski on NFL Fantasy LIVE last week! I started them both and ended up in our league's championship game. However, I now have to deal with this conundrum -- should I start Freeman over David Garrard and Gronkowski over Dustin Keller once again? - Z. Lester, Reading, Pa.
M.F.: Glad to help! Garrard is out for Week 17 due to an injured finger, so you'll have to start Freeman against the Saints. At the tight end position, I would stick with Gronkowski. He should continue to see additional targets with Aaron Hernandez injured, and Keller has done next to nothing in recent weeks. Furthermore, there's a chance that Jets coach Rex Ryan could decide to rest his starters against the Bills in a game that means little for their postseason seed.
With Mike Tolbert injured, would you start Ryan Mathews ahead of Cedric Benson in Week 17? I don't like Benson's matchup against the Ravens, and Mathews has a cupcake game against the Broncos. Also, should I bench Aaron Rodgers in favor of Tebow this week? - S. Johnstone, England
M.F.: I would definitely bench Benson for Mathews, who scored 14.30 fantasy points on NFL.com last week and faces the Broncos in Week 17. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs, and Mathews' increased workload with Tolbert injured bodes well for his chances of success. To answer your second question, I would start Rodgers ahead of Tebow. The Packers need a win to reach the postseason, and the Bears defense hasn't been as consistently formidable in recent weeks. Also, keep in mind that Rodgers scored 22.64 fantasy points against them back in Week 3. Tebow is certainly a viable fantasy starter in Week 17, but not ahead of a star like Rodgers.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!