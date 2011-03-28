Teams zero in on Temple DL Wilkerson as draft approaches

Published: Mar 28, 2011 at 04:26 AM

Temple defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson will meet with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks this week, according to a league source.

Wilkerson has generated strong buzz since last month's NFL Scouting Combine, and subsequent workouts have only increased his momentum. Several elite 3-4 teams -- the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Ravens, for instance -- have paid close attention to Wilkerson, but 4-3 teams also remain interested in the versatile lineman who can shift between tackle and end.

The 6-foot-4 1/8, 308-pound Wilkerson staged private workouts for New England and Kansas City, and had dinner last week with the New Orleans Saints and Chiefs. Along with Baltimore and Seattle this week, Wilkerson will meet with Tennessee next week.

While not talked about much in this deep class of defensive linemen prior to the combine, Wilkerson could end up going in the middle of the first round in next month's draft.

