Teams will have to get down to business with less time for picks

Dallas/Oakland 1989: The Raiders wanted to deal with the Cowboys at the start of the second round so they could choose guard Steve Wisniewski, but couldn't get it done in time. Instead, Dallas drafted Wisniewski and immediately traded him to the Raiders, and still got the player it wanted, defensive end Rhondy Weston, in the middle of the third round. (A mistake for Dallas because the Raiders, obviously, wound up with the better player, but don't fret because Dallas pulled in a nice bounty, anyway in that draft: Troy Aikman, Mark Stepnoski and Daryl Johnston).