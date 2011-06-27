Teams want protection to control players hitting free agency

With all of that in mind, here is my list of the most interesting players set to join the free- agent market under the presumed guidelines of the new CBA. As one GM said to me this weekend, "We will be ready to go after some of those quality four- and five-year guys who are young enough to play out a full contract but old enough to prove they can play at a high level in this league." Some of the players below have medical issues to resolve, but most ready to sign.