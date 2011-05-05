Teams that ignored QB in draft still have chance to get one

Keep in mind that even if it comes down to a trade for a quarterback like Kevin Kolb, the player controls the trade. Kolb has one year left on his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles and no team is going to surrender potential first-round compensation unless they get a long-term extension with Kolb. If Kolb doesn't want to go to a certain team, he will not authorize an extension. As long as more than one team has real interest in Kolb, the Eagles should get the compensation they want, and Kolb should be able to arrive at a deal.