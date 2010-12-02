Teams on playoff bubble, first-place tilts top Week 13 storylines

It's always interesting that there's so much focus on finding the next Brady late in the draft, instead of grabbing the obvious quarterback in the first round. As we head into Week 13, the first-round quarterbacks are rising to the top in most cases. Granted, Drew Brees was the top pick in the second round and Matt Cassel never got on the field at USC -- he did win AFC Player of the Month for November -- but think about the number of quarterbacks taken early who are pushing their respective teams to the playoffs. The Jets, Ravens, Steelers, Chargers, Colts, Falcons, Bears, Eagles, Rams, Giants, Buccaneers, and Packers all have former first-round picks leading their teams. At least eight of the 12 playoff teams will have a first-round QB.