Teams now willing to tailor their offenses around a QB's strengths

The tutoring that quarterbacks received in college and the schemes in which they played also have made NFL coaches reconsider how they design their offenses and acquire personnel. While Stafford, Sanchez and Freeman played in pro-style systems in college, more and more quarterbacks who are, and will be, coming to the NFL have been groomed in spread offenses. And while mobile passers were in vogue just a few years ago, players such as Miami's Pat White now are being cast in more Wildcat-style roles, where they play other positions besides quarterback.