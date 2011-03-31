Teams must use time before draft wisely to avoid mistakes

First, teams should try to find the next Donald Penn. Although he was a rookie free agent out of Utah State, Penn developed into one of the best left tackles in football. The Bucs actually stole him off the Vikings' practice squad. In this draft, there is a big, physical lineman somewhere who has the size and foot quickness to be a left tackle, but is being pushed down because he has bad draft grades. Now is the time for a general manager to go back over every offensive lineman, knowing the traits that Penn possessed, and see if a similar prospect slipped through the cracks. Penn was a four-year starter in college, but before going to Utah State, he was an All-State basketball player in high school in California.