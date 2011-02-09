Teams must be kicking themselves for not drafting Rodgers

Fifteen of the 23 players selected before Rodgers are either no longer in the NFL or have moved on to another team. Wide receiver Troy Williamson, who was taken seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings, hasn't played since 2009. And he has just four touchdown catches to his career. Can you imagine where the Vikings would be today if they picked Rodgers over Williamson? To add insult to injury, the Vikings in the same draft also took Wisconsin defensive end Erasmus James with Rodgers still on the board. Now Minnesota has to chase Rodgers for the next six to eight years.