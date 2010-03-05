Teams may consider dipping into restricted free-agent pool

Here is a look at what could be a perfect storm for the right team. For instance, if a team has multiple picks in a certain round and the compensation for a player is one of those picks, it might make sense to construct a deal and make a run at a restricted free agent. If a team is picking way down at the bottom of a round, then it also might make just as much sense to look at restricted free agents with that compensation. You should know what a "poison pill" in a contract is by now, but if you don't, please note that it is language that states something that is extremely difficult for a team to accept in a deal to retain a player. I don't like "poison pills," but this is a way to get a player and these "poison pills" have been used in the past.