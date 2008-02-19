Teams looking for receivers will have a lot to choose from

The last grouping of the veteran market is really uncharted waters. There are two terrific wide receivers that may come available -- but no one will discuss it openly on the club side; the signability could be a driving force. Larry Fitzgerald is scheduled to make close to $15 million this season in Arizona and an even bigger number in 2009. Roy Williams is in Detroit, where the offensive philosophy is changing to a more conservative style and there are more receivers than they need. The team also has other holes to fill on the roster. Sooner or later the Lions will have to address Williams' contract as it relates to what Calvin Johnson got when he came out in the 2007 NFL Draft. Can the Lions afford both? There will be team executives at the combine this week inquiring about these two premier receivers.