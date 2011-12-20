Teams left for dead a month ago still fighting for playoff lives

Published: Dec 20, 2011 at 10:31 AM

The NFL has made an effort to include more divisional and rivalry games late in the season. On this Christmas weekend, we get to enjoy the fruit of those efforts.

The NFC East title is in the balance with Philly and Dallas getting together. The AFC West title could be close to being decided based on the outcome of this weekend's games. Three of the AFC North teams are playing for something this week, with the Ravens closing on the division title with two games left. We've got both New York teams fighting for control of their new stadium.

With 13 games on Christmas Eve, we all have plenty to be thankful for and much football goodness to bask in. The two prime-time games are both quite meaningful as well once we get beyond the Saturday smorgasbord. This is often the last best full week of the season, with a lot of teams essentially cemented into a playoff spot by Week 17 (playoff picture | clinching scenarios).

And besides teams trying to play spoiler, the Chargers and Eagles are still alive and playing meaningful games. Who would have predicted that scenario at the start of this month?

Remember, games here are rated as either a footlong, a six-inch, a pita or a finger sandwich.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @jasonlacanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard 'enjoying every moment with my teammates' as trade request looms

In the midst of a busy Back Together Saturday, Xavien Howard faced questions about his interest in moving on from Miami.
news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW