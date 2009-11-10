Teams learning that victory comes through the air

Right now, there are only three teams in the league that run more often than pass. That number could soon be down to one team. The Jets -- in an attempt to take pressure off of rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez -- have run the ball 65 more times than they've thrown it. The Dolphins -- due to their Wildcat formation -- have four more runs than pass attempts, but increasingly appear to be looking for ways to throw out of the Wildcat package. The third team to run more than throw is the Panthers, who have just two more running plays than passing plays. The NFL average for yards gained on running plays is slightly over four yards; the NFL average for passing plays is just over six yards.