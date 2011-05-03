Teams in need of a QB can still turn to free agency, trades

Kevin Kolb, Eagles: With one year left on his contract, Kolb's desire to be a starter will only be fulfilled via trade. While Philadelphia might be able to draw second-round -- and maybe even first-round -- compensation, there is no guarantee the Eagles will move him. All signs point to them doing so because they don't want to let him walk away as a free agent after the season. However, Andy Reid and company could hang onto Kolb as insurance in case Michael Vick gets hurt, which is a definite possibility.