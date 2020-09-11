Around the NFL

Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 09:03 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Players from Houston Texans remained off the field during the playing of the national anthem in a demonstration against racial injustice before the start of their season-opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs, many of them locking arms, were on the field for the playing of the anthem and both squads gathered together thereafter prior to kickoff for a moment of unity. Defensive end Alex Okafor was the only Chiefs player to take a knee, raising his right hand during the anthem.

The Kansas City public address announcer then led a moment of unity: "Please join us in a moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country."

Led by captains and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Deshaun Watson of the Texans, players and coaches then gathered at midfield and interlocked arms. Per the NBC broadcast, the following seven messages, chosen by the players, were shown during the moment of unity: "We support equality. We must end racism. We believe in justice for all. We must end police brutality. We choose unconditional love. We believe Black lives matter. It takes all of us."

Ahead of the anthem, players warmed up in T-shirts that read, "Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us" upon the front and "End racism" on the back.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously stated that no player has ever been disciplined for peacefully protesting and that no discipline would come this season.

"Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to," Goodell said in an interview on Emmanuel Acho's YouTube series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. "And I will support them."

Using NFL games as a platform to peacefully protest has long been discussed in the ongoing plight for social justice and racial equality that was ignited following the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, on May 25 in Minnesota while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Protests regarding police brutality were further ramped up and discussed after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 23.

As the NFL season continues its first week on Sunday more demonstrations are predicted.

Related Content

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health

In the aftermath of his brother's suicide and his mother's battle with cancer, star quarterback Dak Prescott was candid about his own bout with anxiety and depression, while urging others to talk openly about an often difficult topic.
Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems
news

Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems

Players on the Miami Dolphins announced in a video Thursday that they will remain in the team's locker room for the playing of the national anthem this Sunday ahead of their regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.
Cam Newton ready to debut with Patriots: 'Excitement level is on 1,000'
news

Cam Newton ready to debut with Patriots: 'Excitement level is on 1,000'

New Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton's raring to go as the 2020 season is set to kick off for him and New England on Sunday against the Dolphins. 
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Giants HC Joe Judge restarts practice after criticizing team's sluggish effort

Joe Judge made it clear from Day 1 that he wanted to bring a physical, old-school approach to New York. Thursday provided another example of the ideology the Giants head coach is seeking to instill. 
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
news

Week 1 inactives: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactive players for the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game between Houston Texans and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton sustains AC joint sprain

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton sustained an AC joint sprain during practice on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He's considered day-to-day and questionable for Monday night's opener against the Titans. 
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reaches out to make a catch during an NFL training camp football practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

A game-time decision questionable for the opener, Texans WR Brandin Cooks will be active tonight vs. the Chiefs. Bears running back David Montgomery is dealing with a hamstring injury but told reporters he's a step closer to feeling healthy.  
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) runs through pass rushing drills during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Titans DE Jadeveon Clowney guarantees he'll be ready for Week 1: 'That's what I signed up for'

Jadeveon Clowney conveniently missed training camp and nearly every opportunity possible to prepare for the 2020 season with a new team, yet he thinks he'll still be ready for the Titans' opener on Monday.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz warm-up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)
news

Zach Ertz on wanting to stay in Philly: 'I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual'

Zach Ertz wants to stay in Philadelphia but he is uncertain if that will happen. The tight end is not sure if the feeling is mutual with the Eagles.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the team's headquarter in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller to undergo surgery, likely out for season

Von Miller couldn't avoid undergoing the knife following his ankle injury. Ian Rapoport reports that after a visit with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, the Broncos pass rusher will have surgery to repair the dislocated tendon. The surgery will sideline Miller several months and likely for the entire season.  
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Clay Matthews 'open to playing' in 2020 after not reaching agreement with Broncos

The Broncos spoke to Clay Matthews about potentially signing on to help replace the injured Von Miller but were reportedly told he wouldn't be playing this season. Matthews' agent tells Mike Garafolo the 34-year-old LB is interested in signing in the right situation.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL