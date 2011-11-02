Teams heading in opposite directions meet in D.C.

Why to watch

If Washington's offense continues to slide, it could be time for Rex Grossman to take the reins again. That would mean joy for defensive backs with incentives based on interceptions. With no developmental quarterback ready to make a start, it's Grossman and John Beck and hope like heck in Washington. After the Redskins allowed nine sacks against the Bills last week, Patrick Willis and a very physical San Francisco front seven will love what it sees on film.