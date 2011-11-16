Teams going in opposite directions meet in Chicago

Why to watch
Matt Forte is looking at that film of Michael Bush tearing up the Chargers from Week 10 and seeing dollar signs. How about Devin Hester against San Diego's special teams units? Another loss for San Diego and cue more talk about the Chargers and offseason change.
Inside story
Philip Rivers has made some bad decisions against zone-blitz looks, and he could end up having to check it down to backs Mike Tolbert and Ryan Mathews quite a bit. The Chargers' offensive line has been devolving by the week, and the footing at Soldier Field can be tough.