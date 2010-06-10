Teams differ tremendously on how to handle backup QB spot

Of course, any club executive or head coach would tell you he hopes the backup quarterback never has to take his cap off and go into a game, just like most people don't ever want to collect on a life insurance policy. However, when you consider that 76 quarterbacks threw at least one pass in an NFL game last season, that means the 32 teams averaged more than two quarterbacks in action to get through the season. The truth is that most teams will probably need that backup quarterback sooner or later during a season.