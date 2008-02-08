Teams begin business of the offseason

The Eagles saw enough in Smith to "tag" him and increase his salary to the franchise number of $4,522,000 for the 2008 season. That is almost five times his 2007 salary, which sounds like a great deal to me for a guy with his production. The new one-year salary is very close to Tony Gonzalez's 2007 cap charge, which made him the third-highest paid tight end behind Todd Heap and Alge Crumpler. The public really can't sympathize with players who complain when their salary is raised five-fold no matter what the risk is on the playing field. I'm not claiming that Smith is complaining, but you can expect a number of 'tagged' players to feel offended by the use of a mechanism that was collectively bargained between the players union and the league.