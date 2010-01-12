Teams applying old-school formula for postseason success

The Ravens have also turned to smash-mouth football to enhance their chances in the postseason. The team has ridden the combination of Ray Rice and Willis McGahee down the stretch to win three of their final four games. This comes after spending the early part of the season featuring Joe Flacco as the driver of the offense. The second-year quarterback recorded 30 or more pass attempts in nine of the team's first 12 games, but a mediocre 6-6 record prompted the team to return to its run-heavy roots. Since recommitting to the running game, the Ravens have reeled off four wins in their last five games and have featured a 100-yard rusher in four of those games.