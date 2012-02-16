Teams already want to meet with free-agent WR Moss

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 03:58 AM

Multiple teams are interested in meeting with veteran wide receiver Randy Moss, league sources said Thursday.

Debate: Best free-agent receiver?

Free agency could be loaded with wide receivers. Which one offers the most bang

for the buck? Our analysts debate. More ...

Moss, who recently announced he was eager to play in 2012 after sitting out the 2011 season, is very much intent on exploring his options. The six-time Pro Bowl selection just turned 35 on Monday.

Since he isn't under contract to any team, Moss is eligible to begin taking visits immediately and doesn't have to wait until full-scale free agency begins March 13. Should he prove to be in the kind of shape he has claimed -- he said Wednesday he was clocked running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash -- there's a strong possibility Moss could land somewhere before mid-March, when a deep crop of receivers are set to hit the market.

But the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted Moss in the first round in 1998, aren't interested in giving the receiver a third chance after cutting him in 2010. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Moss is a "great player" but the team's "focus is more on trying to get a young team."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

