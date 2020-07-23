Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 02:28 PM

Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The majority of veteran players across the NFL are slated to report to training camp next Tuesday, but the league and NFLPA continue to negotiate how to handle the economic impact on the 2020 season caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A failure to reach a deal by the end of the upcoming weekend could cause virtual work to continue indefinitely.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that owners continue to push for an agreement to lower the salary cap in 2020 and 2021 in anticipation of a multibillion-dollar revenue shortfall this year -- proposals the players' union and general managers believe could lead to a rash of veteran cuts.

There currently is no set deadline to account for such a revenue shortfall, but Pelissero reported ownership wants to finalize a deal before Sunday when the Chiefs and Texans rookies are scheduled to begin strength and conditioning. If there is no agreement by Sunday, Pelissero added the NFL could potentially inform clubs that virtual work will continue indefinitely with no camp schedule agreed to.

The current CBA contains a no strike/lockout/suit clause, per Pelissero.

Players have made it clear throughout the talks they would prefer to spread the financial hit through 2030 (the length of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement). NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and president J.C. Tretter sent a memo to agents Wednesday night, emphasizing the union's position to spread the projected economic impact over the 11-year period.

Pelissero reported that one GM said even a $10 million reduction in the 2020 salary cap would be "too much" at this stage as rosters are largely set and resources allocated.

Related Content

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'ready to go' as training camp nears

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailo (hip) says he feels like he's "ready to go" as he nears his first NFL training camp.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Vikings sign first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings' first-round picks are now under contract. WR Justin Jefferson and CB Jeff Gladney signed their rookie contracts Thursday.
NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields
news

NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields

The NFL is expected to recommend use of the newly introduced Oakley Mouth Shield, but is not expected to require use of it on the field.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the Chiefs are shooting for seven championships. 
Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice
news

Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice

The Washington NFL franchise will go by a new name until further notice: the Washington Football Team. Washington's name change, announced by the team on Thursday, is only temporary as the franchise attempts to rebrand its image.
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal
news

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal

The trove of first-round pick signing their rookie deals continues. Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is the latest to agree to his deal Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports the four-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus.
Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb
news

Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas' newest No. 88 has reached an agreement on his first contract. The Cowboys and receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $14.01 million.
Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade
news

Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade

The Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason left Adam Thielen and a bunch of question marks in Minnesota's receiver room. Thielen explains why he believes the group could surprise in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady #12 on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Tom Brady reports to Bucs' facility today for COVID-19 test

Tom Brady reported for duty in Tampa. The new Buccaneers quarterback arrived for the first time at the team's facility Thursday morning. Per protocol set forth from the NFL and NFLPA, the first days of players reporting are simply to take COVID-19 tests.
Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation
news

Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation

Just days after claiming his retirement, Antonio Brown said he is not retired and wants the NFL to conclude its ongoing investigation on the free-agent wideout. 
Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington
news

Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

Chase Young, the top defender selected in the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 2 overall, signed his rookie contract Thursday morning.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL