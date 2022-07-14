Team U.S.A. men's, women's flag football teams advance to World Games 2022 finals

Team U.S.A. will be vying for two flag football gold medals at The World Games 2022.

The United States women's and men's flag national teams advanced to the finals of the World Games with semifinal triumphs over Austria on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

While the men's team ran roughshod over Austria, 54-19, the women's squad needed to rally against its Austrian counterpart, 36-32, on the strength of a game-winning touchdown pass by quarterback Vanita Krouch to Deliah Autry with 2:54 remaining in the game.