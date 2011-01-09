Team Nobody Wants to Face gets another shot at top seed

Againats the Eagles, Capers used rotating "spies" on Vick to prevent the quarterback from gashing them on breakaway runs. In the first half, they relied on Woodson to track Vick -- and fill the "A" gap in run support, technically making him play the role of an inside linebacker. In other situations, Matthews was the "spy." They used other players in the role, too, but they made sure Woodson and Matthews drew Vick's attention so when somebody else stepped in, there was some guesswork.