Team Irvin rolls over Team Rice in Pro Bowl

Wilson was 8-of-12 for 164 yards and three touchdowns, helping Team Irvin get out to an early lead. Richard Sherman was -- predictably -- a ball hawk and closed a 10-yard gap in seconds to swat away a bomb to Amari Cooper. He also played offense, got a reverse, attempted to cut back across the field and lost 22 yards in spectacular fashion. Michael Bennett was in the backfield often, and he did the Nae Nae with a group of mascots midway through the third quarter. The Seahawks are still in a good position to return to the Super Bowl next year, but we'll be more than happy to take them in Hawaii.