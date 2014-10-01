Team identities: AFC East

Retired offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia should win the inaugural assistant coach of the year award in absentia. The Patriots can't settle on a starting trio on the interior after trading away Logan Mankins. Left tackle Nate Solder suddenly forgot how to pass block. Both Solder and right tackle Sebastian Vollmer have been benched at various times. The Patriots are dead last in the NFL in yards-per-play, with pressure getting to Tom Brady and the team's running game quickly. Brady is struggling to lead this decaying offense, but the problems start up front.