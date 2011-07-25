Team facilities to open Tuesday, pending vote by players

Published: Jul 24, 2011 at 11:51 PM

Negotiators for the NFL Players Association and the league finally came to an agreement on the terms of a new labor deal in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Sources involved in the talks told NFL Network and FoxSports.com's Jay Glazer that an agreement had been reached. The league's 32 player representatives and then all of its players still must vote to approve it, but at this point it appears a formality.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Peter King said player reps have scheduled a conference call for 11 a.m. ET Monday.

According to Glazer's sources, under the new terms, team facilities will open as early as Tuesday and training camps will begin Thursday for 10 teams, Friday for another 10 and over the weekend for the remaining 12 teams.

Barring any unforeseen complications, players will begin arriving at team facilities Tuesday to vote to recertify the NFLPA as a union. Once the players reach a majority, the sides can negotiate terms for the league's drug programs, player discipline fines, workers comp, and other issues.

Still unclear is the timeline for free agency. During the lockout, which began on March 12, teams have not negotiated with their draft picks and have not signed undrafted free agents. That is expected to produce an unprecedented period of frenzy once an agreement has been ratified by both sides.

Earlier Sunday, it was learned that the league no longer needed to worry about placating the named plaintiffs in the Brady antitrust lawsuit. Requests for concessions for numerous players -- including but not limited to San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson and New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins -- loomed earlier in the week. But Jackson and Mankins dropped their demands for $10 million to settle the suit against the league, leaving fewer obstacles to a new collective bargaining agreement that would end the lockout, which started March 12.

Owners approved their proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement at their meeting Thursday in Atlanta by a vote of 31-0 (the Oakland Raiders abstained). Owners wanted the NFLPA's 13-member executive committee to vote on that agreement Friday, but the players said they need more information, and took issue with portions of the proposal. That led to a long but productive weekend, with the committee meeting in Washington, D.C., to hash out the deal on their end.

The major economic framework for the 10-year deal was worked out a week ago. That included how the more than $9 billion in annual league revenues will be divided (about 53 percent to owners and 47 percent to players over the next decade; the old CBA resulted in nearly a 50-50 split); a per-club cap of about $120 million for salary and bonuses in 2011 -- and at least that in 2012 and 2013 -- plus about $22 million in benefits; a salary system to rein in spending on first-round draft picks; and unrestricted free agency for most players after four seasons.

A solution to the NFL's first work stoppage since 1987 would come too late to save the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 7. It was canceled last Thursday by the league.

However, no other cancellations would be needed if things are settled this week. The preseason is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 with Seattle at San Diego. Super Bowl champion Green Bay is set to host New Orleans in the regular-season kickoff on Sept. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- DL, LB, player interviews

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, still just 25 years old, says he has room from improvement as opponents start to get a grip on his game. He also has an eye on a Lombardi and a new deal.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 3: Georgia's Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt turn heads

Defensive linemen and linebackers took the field on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW