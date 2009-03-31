Team-by-team draft needs: NFC South

Outside linebacker: Mike Peterson, who played for Smith in Jacksonville, will turn 33 this summer and has looked like a player in decline in recent seasons. He's penciled in as the starter on the strong side, but he might be better suited to playing a versatile backup role. Coy Wire is the starter at weak inside linebacker after beating out Michael Boley last year, but he's a converted safety who might not be able to stand up to the pounding of a full season at linebacker. The Falcons should be in the market for a starter on the outside and a solid backup for middle linebacker Curtis Lofton.