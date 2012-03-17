TE McMichael remains with Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Tight end Randy McMichael has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the San Diego Chargers.
The 10-year veteran spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, making 14 starts in 2011 with star tight end Antonio Gates slowed by injuries. McMichael had 30 catches for 271 yards, but did not score a touchdown.
McMichael also played on special teams for San Diego.
The 6-foot-3, 248-pound McMichael becomes the ninth unrestricted free agent signed by the Chargers since Tuesday. He joins safety Atari Bigby, tackle Jared Gaither, linebacker Jarrett Johnson, fullback Le'Ron McClain, receivers Robert Meachem and Eddie Royal, right end Kory Sperry and quarterback Charlie Whitehurst.