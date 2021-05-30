Around the NFL

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Published: May 30, 2021 at 05:10 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There are those who acknowledge the existence of the "Patriot Way" and then there are those who live it.

File Hunter Henry under the latter category.

The 26-year-old tight end has yet to represent the Patriots in battle but, ahead of his first season doing so, Henry had a lot to say about his experience thus far learning under Bill Belichick and his staff.

"I enjoy this culture. I think it fits me really well, and I'm excited to just embrace myself in it and really just be a complete Patriot and what it means," Henry said last week, per Masslive.com. "It's just such a winning culture. There's a tradition here. There's a high level of expectation. So, I think a lot of us, even including myself, are very excited about trying to elevate ourselves to meet those expectations and this culture."

After four productive seasons with the Chargers -- Henry missed all of 2018 due to injury -- the former second-round pick comes to Foxborough as one of several notable offensive additions, a list that includes fellow TE Jonnu Smith﻿, receiver Nelson Agholor and rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Given the team's past success utilizing two-tight end sets, Henry and Smith will play uber-important roles in Josh McDaniels' schemes.

To some, Henry's comments may sound like attributes of a bygone era, especially coming off a 2020 campaign that saw New England struggle much of the year, finish 7-9 and miss the postseason for just the third time in the Belichick era.

But even with last season's struggles, the Patriots' aura still stands as one of the most well-known and well-revered around the NFL. Players buying into the system the way Henry already has will surely help things get back on track on the field in 2021.

