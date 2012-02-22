TE Finley confirms new Packers deal on Twitter

Published: Feb 22, 2012 at 02:11 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Tight end Jermichael Finley says he has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Finley posted a message on his Twitter account Wednesday night appearing confirming reports that he has agreed to return to the team. Finley wrote, "I could not be happier to have the privilege of being a Packer for the next 2 yrs. Glad to be back with my team & coaches for 1 common goal."

Finley was set to become a free agent, and the team was expected to consider using the franchise tag on him. Multiple media reports said Wednesday that Finley had re-signed with Green Bay.

Packers officials did not immediately confirm terms of the deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW