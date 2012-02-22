TE Finley confirms new Packers deal on Twitter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Tight end Jermichael Finley says he has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Finley posted a message on his Twitter account Wednesday night appearing confirming reports that he has agreed to return to the team. Finley wrote, "I could not be happier to have the privilege of being a Packer for the next 2 yrs. Glad to be back with my team & coaches for 1 common goal."
Finley was set to become a free agent, and the team was expected to consider using the franchise tag on him. Multiple media reports said Wednesday that Finley had re-signed with Green Bay.