TE Chandler jumps at chance to re-sign with Bills

Claimed by the Bills off waivers in December 2010, Chandler capitalized on his first opportunity to be a full-time starter last year. He finished with 38 catches for 389 yards in 14 games. His six touchdowns - four of them coming in Buffalo's first three games - tied a single-season franchise record for tight ends shared by Pete Metzelaars in 1992, and Jay Riemersma in 1998.