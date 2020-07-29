Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 06:04 PM

TD leader Kenny Golladay among Lions on reserve/COVID-19 list

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Reigning NFL receiving touchdown leader Kenny Golladay is one of five Detroit Lions players who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Golladay, 2019 first-round tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposa were each played on the new reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle John Atkins was placed on the reserve/opt-out list.

Golladay hauled in 11 touchdown catches last season, becoming the first Detroit player to lead the league in receiving touchdowns outright since Cloyce Box in 1952. In his third season, Golladay added 65 receptions for 1,190 yards en route to his first Pro Bowl bid.

Hockenson was the eighth overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft and started seven games last year.

Unlike injured reserve, there is no specified return time for the reserve/COVID-19 list as it's only the minimum time it takes for a player to pass NFL-NFL Players Association testing and treatment protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added.

