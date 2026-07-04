Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce marry in front of famous friends at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married Friday night at Madison Square Garden, where actor Adam Sandler was the surprising officiant at a ceremony and Stevie Nicks performed among a crowd packed with stars of sports and entertainment. The deep secrecy that surrounded the buildup to the nuptials lifted when a marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena proclaimed "JUST&T MARRIED" once the deed was done.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead having Swift's younger brother Austin Swift serve as her man of honor with Kelce's big brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce his best man, Swift's publicist Tree Paine said in an email.

The bride and groom's outfits came from Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. She wore Cartier jewelry.

The long anticipated union of sports and song brought hype to new heights at a venue made more for historic NBA games and bucket-list concerts. The Kansas City Chiefs' superstar tight end and the music megastar married as fans and spectators gathered outside in blistering heat, eager to be part of the occasion, even though the event was almost entirely hidden.

Actors Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke; models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss; comic Chris Rock; director Steven Spielberg; singer Camila Cabello and author Jenny Han were among the guests from the world of arts and entertainment. Kelce's coach Andy Reid and Chiefs teammates including running back Kareem Hunt were among the sports figures in the arena, along with retired NFL superstar Tom Brady, Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and ESPN personalities Joe Buck and Stephen A. Smith.

Weddings have been a constant subject in Swift's songs since she was a teenager, and her actually walking the aisle for the first time at age 36 added to the drama. It was also the first marriage for the 36-year-old three-time Super Bowl champ Kelce, who could have been one of the jock characters in Swift's early hits.

Sandler, star of "The Wedding Singer" and many other hit comedies, can't have been high on anyone's betting list for who would marry the couple, though he's become an increasingly warm and paternal cultural figure with age. The email announcing the marriage described him as "a friend" of the couple. Kelce was one of the many athletes who appeared in "Happy Gilmore 2," Sandler's 2025 sequel to one of his first hits, and Sandler appeared last year on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast.