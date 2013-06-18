Taylor Swift's "22" covered by Dolphins, Saints cheerleaders

In what turned out to be a landslide victory, the Saintsations win the inaugural cheerleader cover battle for their take on Swift's "22." In addition to the categories I examined above, the Saintsations did a better job of trying to tell the story of the song in their video as well, with shots of the girls actually getting ready, eating "breakfast at midnight," and so on. The Dolphins cheerleaders gave an admirable effort in some beautiful locations, but the extra creativity and thought put into the Saintsations video ultimately tipped the scales in their favor.