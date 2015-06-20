Taylor Mays staying in NFC North, signing with Lions

Released by the Minnesota Vikingson Tuesday, Mays is signing with the Detroit Lions, agent Fadde Mikhail confirmed to ESPN. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Mays passed his physical with the team.
With two roster spots available, the Lions are taking a flier on the former second-round draft pick out of USC.
Mays, 27, has started just four games over four years with the Cincinnati Bengals since his rookie season.
A safety/linebacker hybrid, Mays has been a liability in coverage. If he makes the Lions roster, it will be as a special teamer and subpackage option on defense.
