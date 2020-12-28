Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Like with many people around the globe, ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿'s 2020 has been an abnormal whirlwind.

The 2015 undrafted Old Dominion quarterback began the year as part of the St. Louis BattleHawks roster in the XFL. Heinicke didn't see the field and was terminated when the league folded in the spring due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future, Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU.

Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call in December to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system from their one season in Carolina together in 2018 made the decision easy.

Heinicke just had to get out of a few exams. Luckily, his professors were understanding.

"I had to email them and tell them the whole situation and ask them if I could take them after the season, and they were pretty nice about it," Heinicke said Sunday, via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "So I'm thankful for that -- didn't have to do a whole semester of work for nothing."

With ﻿Alex Smith﻿ still battling a calf injury, Heinicke went from emergency quarantine QB to the backup. Then when ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ struggled mightily in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera turned to the ODU engineering student.

"It's been a bizarre month or two, but I wouldn't ask for anything different," he said.

Trailing 20-6 with just over nine minutes remaining, Rivera had seen enough of Haskins, benching the starter. Heinicke immediately jumpstarted the offense, taking advantage of soft Carolina coverage.