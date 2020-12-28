Around the NFL

Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Like with many people around the globe, ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿'s 2020 has been an abnormal whirlwind.

The 2015 undrafted Old Dominion quarterback began the year as part of the St. Louis BattleHawks roster in the XFL. Heinicke didn't see the field and was terminated when the league folded in the spring due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future, Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU.

Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call in December to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system from their one season in Carolina together in 2018 made the decision easy.

Heinicke just had to get out of a few exams. Luckily, his professors were understanding.

"I had to email them and tell them the whole situation and ask them if I could take them after the season, and they were pretty nice about it," Heinicke said Sunday, via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "So I'm thankful for that -- didn't have to do a whole semester of work for nothing."

With ﻿Alex Smith﻿ still battling a calf injury, Heinicke went from emergency quarantine QB to the backup. Then when ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ struggled mightily in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera turned to the ODU engineering student.

"It's been a bizarre month or two, but I wouldn't ask for anything different," he said.

Trailing 20-6 with just over nine minutes remaining, Rivera had seen enough of Haskins, benching the starter. Heinicke immediately jumpstarted the offense, taking advantage of soft Carolina coverage.

In two drives with Heinicke at the helm, the Washington offense generated 160 total net yards with 10 first downs, and its only TD. Heinicke had another TD pass on his first drive wiped out by a hold, with that possession ending in a turnover on downs.

In Haskins' nine drives, Washington's offense earned 235 total yards, 10 first downs, two field goals and three turnovers, including two interceptions from the QB. On Haskins' final play, he took a sack on fourth down to thwart a comeback bid.

Rivera noted that Heinicke faced a defense playing soft coverage, which helped the backup move the offense with ease Haskins wasn't afforded. Still, it's notable that Washington's fourth-string signal-caller seemed to have a better grasp of the system than the former first-round pick.

"I thought it was gutsy," Rivera said of Heinicke. "I thought he took advantage of what they were doing in terms of playing soft and allowing him to take the underneath -- allowing him to hit certain throws. I thought his decision to take off and run was outstanding. I thought he had great vision.

"He went through his progressions and read the defense well and gave us a chance, which is all you can ask."

If Smith can't return for a win-and-in playoff scenario in Week 17, it could be the ODU student who gets the start for Washington in prime time with the season on the line.

Related Content

news

Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Titans in the Packers' 40-14 blowout win. 
news

J.J. Watt rants about still giving effort during Texans' 'trash' season: 'We stink'

The Houston Texans' star defensive end has expressed frustration multiple times during the club's four-win season. Following Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the annoyance with his team's play boiled over.
news

Washington-Eagles game slotted for Week 17 Sunday night game

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in Week 17, airing on NBC, the NFL announced. 
news

Rams QB Jared Goff suffers broken thumb, unlikely to play in Week 17

Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ sustained a broken right thumb in his team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's unlikely Goff will play in Week 17 vs. the Cardinals.
news

Seahawks defeat Rams, clinch first NFC West crown since 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Seattle Seahawks are champions of the NFC West following their victory Sunday over the rival Los Angeles Rams. And they did it on the strength of their defense.
news

Washington benches QB Dwayne Haskins after multi-turnover day in loss to Panthers

Facing a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit against the Panthers, the Washington Football Team benched Dwayne Haskins after another disappointing performance. 
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets rookie record for TD passes in season

Baker Mayfield﻿'s rookie standard has been bested. Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert vaulted past Mayfield to set a new NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers pulled off a phenomenal rally to get past the Colts, the Bears' playoff hopes are alive after beating a Jaguars team looking ahead to the top spot in the draft and the Ravens kept on rolling. And plenty more was had on Week 16.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars clinch No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After losing to the Bears by 24 on Sunday, the Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, snapping their tie with the Jets who beat the Browns.
news

Steelers snap losing streak to win AFC North title

Ending a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a dramatic victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched an AFC North title in the process. 
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch AFC first-round bye, homefield with win over Falcons

The Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their 10th in a row. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW