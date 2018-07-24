Taylor Gabriel seeks to bring 'explosiveness' to Bears

We expect Nagy's offense to be more explosive than the grind-it-out operation the Bears ran last year with Mitch Trubisky under John Fox. Gabriel should play a key role in pressuring the defense deep, the role Tyreek Hill played in Nagy's system in Kansas City. Trubisky's 40-yard connection with Gabriel late in 11-on-11s on Monday showed a glimpse of what the two could provide what has perennially been a dud offense.