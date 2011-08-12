Taylor could be out 'couple of weeks' after breaking thumb

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor broke his left thumb during the first quarter of the 16-7 preseason loss to the Washington Redskins on Friday night.
"He could be out for a couple of weeks or so," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Whether or not he'll require surgery remains to be seen."
A team source, however, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it's "probable" Taylor will have surgery and would miss about three weeks.
"I wasn't even like paying attention," Taylor told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "But I just know during that time in the first quarter, I really felt it."
Taylor, 31, signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Steelers last week. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft.
Tomlin said receiver Wes Lyons (concussion), defensive end Sunny Harris (foot), cornerback Crezdon Butler (quad) and cornerback Keenan Lewis (calf) also were injured during the game.
