Taylor confirms contract talks with Steelers are in progress

Published: Feb 04, 2011 at 04:40 AM

The Steelers and cornerback Ike Taylor are discussing a new contract to keep the pending free agent in Pittsburgh, the Tribune-Review reported Friday.

Taylor, a six-year starter who would be one of the top free agents at his position, talked about the prospects of a new deal Thursday during the players' final media availability before Sunday's Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers.

"There have been conversations," Taylor said in Fort Worth, Texas. "I've talked with a few people in this organization about remaining here. They know I want to retire as a Steeler.

"I've been telling them I want to be here since the beginning of the season. Now it's getting down to this point."

The Steelers have plenty of financial incentive to sign Taylor to a long-term contract sooner than later. Using a franchise tag on Taylor could cost them close to $10 million next season, the Tribune-Review noted.

