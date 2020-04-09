Around the NFL

Taylor: Bengals' Green 'fully healthy' after missing '19

Published: Apr 09, 2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A.J. Green didn't play a single snap last season due to an ankle injury.

Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday the injury is finally in the rear-view for the Bengals star receiver.

"Everything has been positive with A.J. Green," Taylor said, via The Athletic. "He's fully healthy and he's working hard. He's been in Atlanta. It's all been positive in that regard."

Green's health has been an issue for more than a year. Aside from missing all of 2019, the 31-year-old missed seven games in 2018 due to injury. He's participated in one game since Oct. 28, 2018 -- on Dec. 2, Green played just 17 snaps before leaving with an injury early in the second quarter.

The Bengals used the franchise tag on the veteran receiver to keep him in Cincinnati at least another season. Given the injury history, and the cost it could take to lock down a player of Green's caliber, it would be a semi-surprise if both sides agreed to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

Green's health will play a big role in the early stages of Cincinnati's assumed young rookie quarterback's growth (presumably Joe Burrow taken No. 1 overall). When on the field, Green is a field-tilting presence who can twist corners into the dirt, make contested catches and take the top off the defense.

We haven't seen that Green in more than 18 months.

If the positivity emanating from Cincinnati about Green's return proves true, the Bengals' offense could be sneaky fun to watch. Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon are great foundational cornerstones for any offense. Now, Cincy needs Green to stay healthy, and Taylor & Co. to improve the rest of the house.

