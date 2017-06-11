Tavon Young likely will have ACL surgery next week

A little over a week after suffering a torn ACL, Ravens cornerback Tavon Young is already moving forward mentally.
"I got over it by the first day it happened," Young said at Lardarius Webb's charity softball game on Sunday. "I just got to look forward. God does things. He gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. I look at it as a blessing."
Young suffered the injury while attempting an interception during organized team activities last week. He said that he'll likely have surgery within the next week, according to ESPN.
"I just want to see what happens," said Young. "I'm just trying to get back, just get the surgery, rehab and get bigger, faster and stronger."
In his standout rookie season he recorded two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 50 combined tackles. He started in 11 of 16 games for Baltimore.
Webb, who tore his left ACL in 2012 and his right during his rookie season, said he plans to help with Young's recovery.
"With me being through that two times, being through ups and downs, I can help him get through this," said Webb. "He'll come back and be that great corner that we saw last year."