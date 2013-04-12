Tavon Austin, Star Lotulelei top NFL Draft's overrated prospects

Unfortunately, I didn't see Lotulelei play with the same intensity and passion in other tapes I watched. He seemingly cruised through most of the Utes' games, showing just occasional flashes of supremacy. This is more disconcerting than his brief heart issue, which has since been cleared. I understand the difficulty of playing with tremendous effort as a big man, but I believe a prospect pegged for No. 1 consideration should give me more on tape. I'm also a little concerned that Lotulelei didn't play football in 2009 because he reportedly lost his passion for the game. Given the challenges and expectations associated with entering the NFL as a top pick, I would worry about his capacity to handle the pressure in key moments. More importantly, I would wonder about his willingness to grind it out in tough times. That's not enough to drop Lotulelei's overall grade, but it makes it tough for me to fully jump on board when it comes to his candidacy as the potential top pick of the draft.