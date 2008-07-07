Tatupu pleads guilty to DUI charge, sentenced to one day in jail

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence on Monday.
Career statistics:
Tackles: 335
Sacks: 6.5
INTs: 8
Years: 3
After his plea, Tatupu was sentenced by Kirkland Municipal Court Judge Michael Lambo to serve one day in jail and pay fines totaling $1,255.
Tatupu was arrested May 10 in Kirkland after he was pulled over for speeding and driving erratically.
At the police station two hours later, Tatupu registered 0.155 and 0.158 in breath test readings, nearly twice the state intoxication threshold of 0.08.
On March 25, the Seahawks signed the 25-year-old Tatupu to a six-year, $42 million contract extension.