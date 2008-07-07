Tatupu pleads guilty to DUI charge, sentenced to one day in jail

Published: Jul 07, 2008 at 10:07 AM

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence on Monday.

Lofa Tatupu, MLB
Seattle Seahawks

Career statistics:
Tackles: 335

Sacks: 6.5

INTs: 8

Years: 3

After his plea, Tatupu was sentenced by Kirkland Municipal Court Judge Michael Lambo to serve one day in jail and pay fines totaling $1,255.

Tatupu was arrested May 10 in Kirkland after he was pulled over for speeding and driving erratically.

At the police station two hours later, Tatupu registered 0.155 and 0.158 in breath test readings, nearly twice the state intoxication threshold of 0.08.

On March 25, the Seahawks signed the 25-year-old Tatupu to a six-year, $42 million contract extension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Record eight countries represented in NFL FLAG Championships International Division tournament

Eight countries were represented in the annual NFL FLAG tournament on Feb. 3-4, a record number of representatives as flag football takes flight across the U.S. and abroad.

news

Raiders grant permission for Derek Carr to visit Saints; no trade imminent

Could Derek Carr be headed to the Saints? New Orleans has been granted permission by the Raiders to host Carr on a visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days

On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach.

news

GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths

The Eagles and Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVII in no small part thanks to some big swings made by their respective GMs. Howie Roseman and Brett Veach discussed their philosophies Monday in Phoenix.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE