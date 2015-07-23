Tate doesn't consider himself No. 2 behind Megatron

Playing alongside Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate is considered the team's No. 2 receiver. But don't tell Tate that.
"I'll go back to when I signed my contract," Tate said, per the Detroit Free Press. "I was fully aware that if I'm playing with one of the best receivers to ever and arguably the best player to play in the game right now, I understood that. But I wasn't coming in with the mindset that I'm going to be second to anyone.
"I don't care if I was playing with Jerry Rice, Cris Carter and Calvin on the same team. I don't have that mindset that I'm going to be the No. 2. I came in fighting for the No. 1. And realistically, we understand the situation. And that's just kind of my mindset."
At least statistically, Tate led the Lions in both receptions and yards, finishing last season with 99 catches for 1,331 yards and his first Pro Bowl. Johnson battled injuries, missing five games and finished with 71 for 1,077. Yes, Megatron opens up many opportunities for Tate to take advantage of coverage, but many lesser wideouts have failed to do so during Johnson's career.
