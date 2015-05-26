Around the NFL

Tashaun Gipson, seeking new deal, won't attend OTAs

Published: May 26, 2015 at 02:32 AM
Chargers safety Eric Weddle isn't the only veteran backstop staying away from OTAs.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that BrownsPro Bowler Tashaun Gipson won't be in Cleveland on Tuesday for the team's second round of offseason workouts, per a source informed of his plans. Gipson also sat out the squad's first set of voluntary practices.

Yet to ink his second-round tender, Gipson is seeking a long-term deal from the team, Rapoport was told.

BrownsPro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden said earlier this month that Gipson is a "little upset" about his contract status, but told reporters: "I don't think he's thinking about holding out of training camp."

Gipson was a core member of coach Mike Pettine's defense in 2014, hauling in six interceptions before missing the final five games of the year with a knee injury. His 11 picks over the past two seasons make him a candidate for a long-term pact, but nothing has materialized. If a deal can't be hammered out, look for Gipson to sign his tender before camp and play out his contract.

Until Gipson returns, the Browns will allow Jordan Poyer, Johnson Bademosi and rookie Ibraheim Campbell battle for snaps alongside veteran starter Donte Whitner.

