Targets and touches: Top WRs to watch for 2014

Two late-bloomers who have become tremendously fantasy-reliable over the course of this season were Julian Edelman and Kendall Wright. Edelman (just off this list with 140 targets) was what New England hoped Danny Amendola would be: the possession receiver to take over the role of the departed Wes Welker. But, as is the norm, Amendola couldn't stay healthy and Edelman became Tom Brady's most-trusted wideout. Fantasy owners are going to shy away from him next season because they won't be sure he'll still be Brady's guy after the hopeful return to health of Amendola, Rob Gronkowski and the potential second-year maturity from Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson. Don't be that guy. Edelman can be the third WR you draft next summer -- and you may even be able to get him as your fourth because of the general nervousness owners will have about his role with the team. Let me clear that up for you. Amendola's not suddenly going to play more than eight games in a season. Gronkowski's health is always going to be a question mark. Edelman has proven his worth as the top playmaking WR they have, bar none.