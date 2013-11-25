Targets and touches: Shorts getting what he wants

Is there clarity in the Patriots running game or not? Judging by Sunday night, once Stevan Ridley and LeGarrette Blount put the football on the ground they became dead to Bill Belichick, who divvied up the responsibility between Brandon Bolden and Shane Vereen. Vereen had 18 touches overall while Bolden had 14. The rushing responsibilities were split, with Bolden getting three more carries than Vereen, but Vereen had a whopping eight receptions on the night. While a lot of them were due to the Patriots playing catch-up, this proves what we've said all season long: Ridley is too fumble-prone to trust, while Vereen -- as long as he stays healthy -- is a very good flex option. Bolden is getting there but is a bit of a weaker flex play than Vereen. And Ridley? Well, he's a flex too, because you don't know how much he's going to touch the football (5 times against Denver).