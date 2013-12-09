Targets and touches: Roddy White finally producing

At long last we have a clearer sense of the Patriots' backfield. Shane Vereen and his 17 targets is the guy to start, bar none. New England trusts him the most of any of their stable of ball-carriers. He's been pretty consistent with15 to 20 touches every week, but his biggest asset is that he picks up chunks of yardage every time he gets it. Stevan Ridley will try to work his way out of the doghouse with a small handful of touches and LeGarrette Blount will always be good for 10 or so carries and 40 rushing yards. You can't start either of them -- nor the inactive Brandon Bolden -- as you continue your quest for a championship. With Rob Gronkowski's injury the Patriots will rely on Vereen even more in the passing game. Vereen is a high-end No. 2 fantasy running back the rest of the way.