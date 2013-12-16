Targets and touches: Kendall Wright is making plays

And now watch as I write the same paragraph from above just inserting different names: Yes, Sunday went exactly as we all thought for the Browns running back position. It's just too hard to make a prediction for how the responsibility will be divided up. Chris Ogbonnaya was a great play - until Cleveland didn't give him the football. He had just 10 touches overall as we watched Edwin Baker (12 touches) become the feature back against Chicago. Hopefully you survived this game if you played Ogbonnaya, and if you have, then at least we have clarity. You can not trust anyone in the Browns backfield enough to play them against the Jets this week. First of all, the Jets are one of the league's top teams against the run, but even if they were playing against Chicago again (the worst run defense in the game) I'd still lay off all of them.